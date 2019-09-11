Apple iPhone 11 series, Watch series 5: Price in India, availability

on Tuesday unveiled the new 11 series smartphones along with Watch series 5, 7th generation, and TV-plus service. In addition to the 11, the company also showcased the new 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max phones in its smartphone portfolio.

iPhone 11 price in India





iPhone 11 will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in purple, green, yellow, black, white and Red. The base 64GB variant is priced at Rs 64,900 and at $699 (Rs 50,000) in the US. The 128 GB variant will cost $749 (Rs 53,600), while the 256GB variant is priced at $849 (Rs 60,800) in the US.The pre-orders will open September 13 in US and over 30 countries around the world. The sales will begin September 20 in the first batch for countries and September 27 in India. iPhone 11 features the brand-new dual rear camera setup, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos support, and improved battery life. Also, Apple will retain the iPhone XR in its lineup despite unveiling its successor, and it will be priced at $599 (Rs 43,100).

Features

iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple's new A13 Bionic chip which the company claims is the fastest chip in a smartphone that also enables all-day battery life. It also features up to 20 per cent faster CPU and GPU than A12 Bionic Chip.

Apple says iPhone 11 features the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. It is rated IP68 for water resistance up to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes, and is protected against accidental spills from common liquids such as coffee and soda. iPhone 11 runs on iOS 13 that brings features like dark mode, Sign in with Apple, and expanded Haptic Touch support.

All-New Dual-Camera System

iPhone 11 has a dual-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras that are deeply integrated into iOS 13, with both the cameras supporting 4K video recording at 60fps. The iPhone houses a dual camera setup on the back that packs a 12-megapixel wide-angle main shooter with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation and a 12-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view. New camera software features include next-generation Smart HDR, improved Night Mode, and enhanced Portrait Mode. The iPhone 11 also has a 12-megapixel front camera capable of shooting video in 4K as well as slo-mo videos. Apple claims the iPhone 11 will offer “one hour more than iPhone XR” battery life on a single charge.



iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India, sale date

iPhone 11 Pro price will start at Rs 99,900 in India and $999 (Rs 71,600) in the US for the base variant with 64GB of storage. The phone's 256GB and 512GB variants will cost $1,149 (Rs 82,301) and $1,349 (Rs. 96,600) respectively. iPhone 11 Pro Max will retail beginning at Rs 1,09,900 in India and at $1,099 (Rs 78,700) in the US for the 64GB variant. The phone's 256GB and 512GB storage options is priced at $1,249 (Rs 89,500) and $1,449 (Rs 1,03,800), respectively.

The pre-orders for both models will open on September 13 in the first batch of countries. The sales in these countries will start on September 20. The India sales for both phones will start September 27.

Specifications

The iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max come with triple rear camera setup, and improved battery life. The Pro and Pro Max models feature 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively, with Haptic Touch with both the phones powered by A13 Bionic Chip.

The triple camera setup on the back houses three 12-megapixel image sensors that are accompanied by f/1.8 wide-angle, f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle, and f/2.4 telephoto lenses. Both wide-angle and telephoto cameras support optical image stabilisation. The camera setup supports 4K video recording. There is a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front as well, with support for Smart HDR, 4K video recording, and slo-mo videos..

Apple 7th Gen iPad

Apple has also introduced new version of the "most popular iPad" starting at Rs 29,900. The new featurins a 10.2-Inch Retina Display, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Support, and iPadOS for Powerful Multitasking and Creative Capabilities.

The new is powered by A10 Fusion chip, advanced cameras and sensors, and all-day battery life. The new iPad is available to order starting today and will start shipping and go on sale from September 30. The new seventh-generation iPad comes in silver, space gray and gold finishes in 32GB and 128GB configurations. The new iPad with 32GB storage starts at Rs 29,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 40,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The iPad 7th Gen also supports the Apple Pencil (first generation). It will be available in two storage options — 32GB and 128GB. It features an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has 1.2-megapixel camera with an f/.2 aperture. The new iPad features a Touch ID fingerprint sensor and it offers a battery life of up to 10 hours.

Series 5

Along with new iPhones and iPad, Apple also introduced Series 5 with always-on display Retina display.

Series 5 (GPS) starts at Rs. 40,900, while the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs. 49,900. It will go on sale in India from September 27.

Apple Watch Series 5 is available in a wider range of materials, including aluminum, stainless steel, ceramic and an all-new titanium. The new watch comes with watchOS 6, and will be available in two sizes of cases – 44mm and 40mm.

The 10.7mm thick smartwatch is powered by Apple's new 64-bit dual-core S5 processor, and offers 32GB of storage. The 44mm display has a resolution of 368x448 pixels, while the 40mm display has a resolution of 324x394 pixels

Apple Watch Series 5 features an electrical heart rate sensor (that powers the ECG app), a second generation optical sensor, a built-in compass (powering the new Compass app), a barometric altimeter, an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fall detection, as well as International Emergency Calling and Emergency SOS.

Apple to release iOS 13

In its iPhone 11 launch event in Cupertino, California. Apple has also announced iOS 13 will be released on September 19, and users will be able to download the operating system update globally from that day itself. Eligible devices for iOS 13 are the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, and the iPod touch (7th generation). Apple says that additional software features will be made available with iOS 13.1 from September 30.

iPadOS release date

Along with iOS 13, Apple's iPadOS will be released on September 30. Eligible devices for iPadOS are the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad Air 2.

Apple TV Plus

Apple's streaming service will cost Rs. 99 per month after a one-week free trial and will be available November 1. Apple will also offer a one-year free Apple TV+ subscription to buyers of new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch starting Tuesday. Apple TV+ will also be compatible with ‘Family Sharing' at no extra charge.

Apple Arcade

Apple's video gaming service will cost Rs. 99 per month after a one-month free trial and will be available September 19. Apple Arcade will also be compatible with ‘Family Sharing' at no extra charge.