Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini: Know India pricing, sale info, and more

on Tuesday launched the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, along with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in five aluminium finishes: blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED). Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 begin on October 16, and the phone will go on sale from October 23. The iPhone 12 Mini will be available for pre-order from November 6, and it will go on sale from November 13.

12 and iPhone 12 Mini: India pricing

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants, priced Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900 onwards, respectively. Both the smartphones will be available on Apple Store Online and through Apple Authorised Resellers in India.

12 and iPhone 12 Mini: Specifications and features

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are Apple’s first ready smartphones. The iPhone 12 features Smart Data mode, which extends battery life by intelligently assessing needs and balancing data usage, speed, and power in real time. Both the iPhone 12 and Mini are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic system-on-chip, which is industry’s first silicone built on 5-nanometer process.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini sports a 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch screen with the ‘Ceramic Shield’ front cover, which is touted to enhance the glass strength and improve its drop performance by up to 4 times over the glass used on previous generation iPhones. The screen in both the models feature Super Retina XDR resolution with systemwide colour management for colour accuracy. Both the smartphones feature flat-edge design with an aerospace-grade aluminium enclosure. The smartphones are IP68 rated for water resistance up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini features a dual-camera set-up with a wide primary sensor of an f/1.6 aperture paired with an ultra-wide angle sensors. Powered by A14 Bionic chip, both the smartphones boast computational photography for improved Night mode and faster-performing Deep Fusion now on all sensors — TrueDepth, Wide, and Ultra-Wide. The iPhone 12 is also the first smartphone capable of recording high dynamic range video with Dolby Vision. It is the first and only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience, allowing customers to capture, edit, and share cinema-grade videos natively on iPhone. Both the models also feature improved cinematic video stabilisation, selfie videos with Dolby Vision, and Night mode Time-Lapse.

In a bid to become a carbon neutral company by 2030, Apple has decided to remove the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging. Therefore, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will come without the chargers and earphones. This move is touted to cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the road per year.