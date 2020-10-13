iPhone 12 launch LIVE: Watch Apple's 'Hi, Speed' event livestream, and more

-
Apple Inc is hosting a virtual event from Apple Park on Wednesday where the American technology giant is likely to launch the iPhone 12 series. Formally called the ‘Hi, Speed' event, Apple's October 13 event might debut the 5G network ready smartphones. This year, the company is expected to launch four models -- the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
According to a news report in Business Standard, the iPhone 12 series have a starting price under Rs 60,000; the iPhone 12 models will start from as low as Rs 59,000, while for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max the starting price could be less than Rs 80,000.
Apple's ‘Hi, Speed' event India timing and livestream
The Apple's ‘Hi, Speed' event will begin at 10:30 pm (IST) on October 13. It will be livestreamed on the dedicated Apple Events mini site. The event will also be livestreamed on Apple's YouTube channel. You can also watch the event's livestream here from 10:30 pm.
Stay tuned for live updates.
