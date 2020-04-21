Apple iPhone 12 leak hints at new design, small display notch, and more

After launching the iPhone SE, Apple is now working on its flagship series that is expected to launch later this year. The technology giant is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series. While nothing is official about the upcoming smartphones, Twitter is trending with a pair of images shared by user Jon Prosser that shows a radical new design of the upcoming iPhone.

Apple has been using a wider notch display on its smartphone since the iPhone X. The notch is going to stay, but its size will reduce drastically in the upcoming model – according to the leaked images.

The first image looks like a photo of a CAD illustration, which are sometimes leaked from Apple's supply partners. The second image appears to be based on the first schematic, and draws out the details of the hardware housed within the notch, reports MacRumors.

The big change to note here is that the speaker, currently placed in the centre of the notch on the iPhone 11, is moved out and into the phone's top bezel.

Earlier, a YouTuber EverythingApplePro, along with Max Weinbach (Writer at XDA Developers), has claimed the rear camera module on iPhone 12 Pro Max will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.

According to the video, the device will be seemingly thinner at 7.4mm, compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is 8.1mm thick.





Besides the iPhone, Apple is also reportedly working on a new version of its AirPods and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The new AirPods and the 13-inch MacBook Pro might launch in May.

The new AirPods Pro is expected to come with features like the AirPods Pro but it will be priced lower.

Speculation suggests that the new AirPods will feature the AirPods Pro's new design with shorter stems, but without the noise-cancelling feature.

Apple was reported to announce the headphones at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June (which has been cancelled in-person), with reports claiming that the accessory may carry a $350 price tag.