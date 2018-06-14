Apple iPhone 2018 will have the iPhone X design: Know everything here

Cupertino, US-based giant is actively working on the next generation of iPhone smartphones. However, even after issuing a memo to employees asking to stop sharing the company’s confidential information, the company could not keep a tight lid on the leaks. The latest leak shows schematics for the upcoming iPhones, revealing an iPhone X-based design.

According to a report in Forbes, would unveil at least two smartphones this year. Both would feature an iPhone X-inspired design with notch-based screens. However, one of them would be a premium device with three cameras on the back, and the other an affordable iteration with a single camera on the back.





Here is what the schematics reveal

iPhone X Plus

Although the name of the upcoming iPhone has not been officially confirmed, for now it is touted as the The addition of ‘Plus’ indicates that the phone would be based on the iPhone X design but bring additional features and boost specifications.

According to leaked schematics, the phone is shown from all angles. Interestingly, it is the back that shows a major update. The phone is expected to sport a tri-camera set-up on the back, something similar to Huawei P20 Pro. However, the leaked image also hints at the possibility that the phone might have a dual-camera setup, along with a dual tone flag, which in schematic looks like a third camera module. The phone is expected to sport a 6.5-inch screen in a body as small as that of the iPhone 8 Plus.



iPhone X budget edition

Just like iPhone X Plus, the shows changes on the back. Based on schematics, the upcoming smartphone would have a single camera on the back, unlike the current generation dual-camera set-up in the iPhone X or the expected tri-camera set-up on the The phone is also expected to have a bigger 6.1-inch screen in a body that measures almost equal to the current flagship iPhone X.