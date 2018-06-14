Apple iPhone 2018 will have the iPhone X design: Know everything here

JUST IN
Asus Zenfone 5Z launch set for June 15: Still a modern flagship smartphone?
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Cupertino, US-based technology giant Apple is actively working on the next generation of iPhone smartphones. However, even after issuing a memo to employees asking to stop sharing the company’s confidential information, the company could not keep a tight lid on the leaks. The latest leak shows schematics for the upcoming iPhones, revealing an iPhone X-based design.

According to a report in Forbes, Apple would unveil at least two smartphones this year. Both would feature an iPhone X-inspired design with notch-based screens. However, one of them would be a premium device with three cameras on the back, and the other an affordable iteration with a single camera on the back.

Here is what the schematics reveal

iPhone X Plus

Although the name of the upcoming iPhone has not been officially confirmed, for now it is touted as the iPhone X Plus. The addition of ‘Plus’ indicates that the phone would be based on the iPhone X design but bring additional features and boost specifications.

According to leaked schematics, the phone is shown from all angles. Interestingly, it is the back that shows a major update. The phone is expected to sport a tri-camera set-up on the back, something similar to Huawei P20 Pro. However, the leaked image also hints at the possibility that the phone might have a dual-camera setup, along with a dual tone flag, which in schematic looks like a third camera module. The phone is expected to sport a 6.5-inch screen in a body as small as that of the iPhone 8 Plus.


iPhone X budget edition

Just like iPhone X Plus, the iPhone X budget edition shows changes on the back. Based on schematics, the upcoming smartphone would have a single camera on the back, unlike the current generation dual-camera set-up in the iPhone X or the expected tri-camera set-up on the iPhone X Plus. The phone is also expected to have a bigger 6.1-inch screen in a body that measures almost equal to the current flagship iPhone X.
First Published: Thu, June 14 2018. 11:31 IST

