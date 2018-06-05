Apple WWDC 2018: iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time unveiled; know everything

Cupertino, US-based giant on June 5 announced the operating system for iPhones and iPads at the WWDC 2018. Starting today, June 5, the OS will be available to Developer Program members at developer. com, and a public beta program will be available to iOS users later this month at beta.apple.com. The will go live this fall as a free software update for the iPhone 5s and, later, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation, iPad 6th generation, iPad mini 2 and later and iPod touch 6th generation.

With a focus on speed and performance, the also brings new features like improved artificial reality, animated personalised emojis, group FaceTime and The new operating system also gets new Siri shortcuts, which now enables it to work with any app.

Here is what's new in the iOS 12:

Faster performance

The iOS 12 is designed to make everyday tasks on iPhone and iPad faster and more responsive with performance improvements across the system. According to company’s claim, the camera launches up to 70 per cent faster, the keyboard appears up to 50 per cent faster and typing is more responsive. Even when there is a lot going on across the system, apps can launch up to twice as fast.

Enhanced AR experiences

The new ARKit 2 now enables developers to create AR-ready apps with new tools to integrate shared experiences, persistent AR experiences tied to a specific location, object detection and image tracking, making AR apps even more dynamic. Designed in collaboration with Pixar, a new open file format – USDZ -- makes it easy to experience AR nearly anywhere in iOS, including apps like Messages, Safari, Mail, Files and News, delivering powerful graphics and animation features.



Camera effects and Memoji

The iOS 12 enables Memoji, along with Animoji, which was unveiled with iOS 11. The Memojis can be created within Messages by choosing from a set of inclusive and diverse characteristics to form a unique personality. The existing set of Animoji also expands with ghost, koala, tiger and T. rex. All Animoji and now feature winks and tongue detection to capture even more expressions.





iOS 12 - Memoji

In terms of new camera effects, it now supports Animoji, filters, text and stickers to Messages and FaceTime. Filters like comic book and watercolour add personality to photos and videos, new labels and shapes let users add captions and titles to highlight parts of an image, and stickers can be placed using iMessage sticker packs.

Group FaceTime

iOS 12 - Group FaceTime

The new FaceTime now allows group conversations with multiple people at the same time. Participants can be added at any time, join later if the conversation is still active and choose to join using video or audio from an iPhone, iPad or Mac — or even participate using FaceTime audio from Apple Watch.

Siri Shortcuts

iOS 12 - Siri Shortcuts

The Siri Shortcuts uses Siri intelligence to suggest an action at just the right time — whether it’s to order a coffee in the morning or start an afternoon workout. Users can customise Shortcuts by creating a simple voice command to kick off the task or download the new Shortcuts app to create a series of actions from different apps that can be carried out with a simple tap or customised voice command.

Photos

iOS 12 - Photo Share

In iOS 12, photos are even easier to share with smarter suggestions and improved search. An all-new ‘For You’ tab surfaces favourite moments in one place, combining memories and iCloud shared albums. A new sharing suggestions feature makes it easier to share photos with friends, and friends who receive photos are prompted to share back any photos and videos they have from the same trip or event. Search suggestions surface the most relevant events, people, places, groups, categories and recent searches, and new search functionality lets users combine multiple search terms to find just the right photos.

Do not disturb, notifications and screen time

The iOS 12 brings new tools and updates existing ones to help users understand and take control of the time they spend interacting with their iOS devices. New modes in do not disturb automatically end based on a specified time, location or action, and do not disturb during bedtime helps people get a better night’s sleep by dimming the display and hiding all notifications on the lock screen until prompted in the morning.

iOS 12 - Screen Time

To help reduce interruptions, the iOS 12 gives users more options for controlling how notifications are delivered. They can instantly manage notifications to be delivered quietly or turned off completely. Grouped notifications make it easier to view and manage multiple notifications at once.

The tool provides users with detailed information and help them understand and control time they spend with apps and websites. Daily and weekly activity reports show the total time spent in individual apps, usage across categories of apps, how many notifications are received and how often iPhone or iPad are picked up. It also gives parents access to their child’s Activity Report right from their own iOS devices using Family Sharing in iCloud, and allows them to schedule times to limit when a child’s iOS device can be used, such as during bedtime.