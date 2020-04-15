Apple launches budget-friendly iPhone SE in India starting at Rs 42,500

on Wednesday launched a new aimed at the budget-minded, aiming to fill a gap in its lineup ahead of upgrading its flagship handset.

The updated SE will start at $399 (Rs 42,500), or less than half the price of its leading flagship devices and be available as of Friday, April 17.

The most affordable features the latest A13 Bionic chip, Dual SIM (with support for eSIM), and single-camera system.

"The first was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

Starting at INR 42,500, iPhone SE comes in three colours — black, white and Red.

New iPhone SE features:

The latest Iphone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and aerospace-grade aluminium and durable glass design with an all-black front. The display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback.

The rear glass finish includes a centered logo and is made using a seven-layer colour process for precise hue and opacity.

It is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

iPhone SE uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions — such as animating Live Photos, previewing messages, rearranging apps and more — as well as contextual menus. It also features the familiar Home button designed with sapphire crystal to be durable and to protect the sensor, and a steel ring to detect a user’s fingerprint for Touch ID.

iPhone SE is wireless-charging capable with Qi-certified chargers and also supports fast-charging, giving customers up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

Camera

iPhone SE features a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera, and uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock even more benefits of computational photography, including Portrait mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control.

The rear camera supports high-quality video capture at 4K up to 60fps, and extended dynamic range comes to iPhone SE for more highlight details up to 30fps.

Customers can also take advantage of QuickTake video on the front and rear cameras, allowing video recording without switching out of Photo mode.

Pricing and Availability

iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED starting at Rs 42,500. It is available through Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

Customers who purchase iPhone SE can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.