Apple launches Watch SE for price-conscious buyers: Know cost, features

Apple on Tuesday launched the Watch SE for price-conscious buyers, alongside its premium Watch Series 6. The Watch SE has the Apple Watch’s essential features in a familiar design at an affordable price. The SE comes in GPS and GPS + Cellular variants priced at Rs 29,900 and Rs 33,900, respectively. Both variants will be available soon in India through Apple Authorised Resellers. Like the Watch Series 6, the Watch SE is compatible with Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop Watch Bands, which will be available in late October.

The SE is the first product from the Cupertino, California-based technology giant that will ship without an AC power adaptor. According to the company, the decision is made to put a curb on electronic waste generation and to help manufacturing partners transition to renewable energy.

In terms of features, the Watch SE boasts a Retina display with curved edges. It features the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter as the Apple Watch Series 6. It also has the company’s latest motion sensors and microphone and boasts health and safety capabilities, including fall detection, Emergency SOS, international emergency calling, and the Noise app.

Powered by the S5 System in Package (SiP) and a dual-core processor, the Apple Watch SE is touted to be up to twice as fast as the Apple Watch Series 3. It features a Digital Crown with haptic feedback motor that generates incremental clicks with a mechanical feel as it is rotated.

The Watch SE has built-in compass for directions and compass headings. In addition, the compass app shows incline, elevation, and latitude and longitude. The Compass is also available as a complication (widget) for watch face.

In comparison to the Watch Series 5 and Series 6, the Apple Watch SE lacks the electrocardiogram (ECG) feature, always-on display, SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen saturation monitor, and dual-band WiFi.