Apple likely to launch three iPhones in 2020 with 5G support: Report

American technology behemoth Apple is likely to launch three models of its iPhone with network support next year, according to the company’s analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst earlier in his statement said that Apple might add network support to at least two models of the three new iPhones planned in 2020. However, the company’s recent acquisition of chip-maker Intel’s smartphone modem business and revived relations with Qualcomm has fast tracked this process. The analyst believes that the company now have the resources to build 5G-ready iPhone in time to compete with its competitors, especially Android original equipment manufacturers – according to a news report in the Apple-centric technology news platform Macrumors.

The news report also states that Apple might use Qualcomm’s chip in its first generation 5G phones, despite the fact that it now has access to Intel's smartphone modem chip business. This is because Apple will take time, until 2021, to build its own modem chips using Intel technology. Additionally, according to Kuo's earlier statement, the iPhone 2020-series might feature 5.4-inch to 6.7-inch screens. All three are expected to boast OLED panels.





ALSO READ: Apple to launch three iPhones in 2019 with optic & haptic upgrades: Report

Meanwhile, Apple is currently working on 2019 iPhones which are expected to launch sometime in September. The upcoming iPhone 2019-series is expected to get three models of different screen sizes, like the current generation iPhone. Codenamed the N104, D42 and D43, the upcoming iPhones are reported to be successor to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, respectively.



ALSO READ: Apple gets into 5G race; acquires Intel phone modem business for $1 billion

According to a recent news report in the 9to5mac, the upcoming iPhone models would come with a lightning port. All three 2019 iPhone models are also reported to be powered by A13 processor, details of which are still not known. Touted to be named the iPhone 11 series, it is expected to come with a new Taptic Engine, which is expected to replace Apple’s 3D Touch feature, which has been there in all iPhones since the 6S.