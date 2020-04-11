JUST IN
Apple may launch the new iPhone SE next week, says analyst Jeff Pu

In a research note with Chinese research firm GF Securities, Pu claimed that the current 'Engineering Verification Test' stage of iPhone 12 development may have been extended by 2 weeks to late April

BS Web Team & IANS 

According to Apple analyst Jeff Pu, the new iPhone SE may be launched next week and sales would begin immediately. Quoting Pu, MacRumors has reported that iPhone 12 models will likely be pushed out slightly due to current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays, which could result in delayed availability of the highest-end 6.7-inch model.
In a research note with Chinese research firm GF Securities, Pu claimed that the current "EVT" or "Engineering Verification Test" stage of iPhone 12 development may have been extended by two weeks to late April for the 5.4-inch model and 6.1-inch models, and to mid-May for the 6.7-inch model

This may result in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro seeing releases in September, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max may get pushed back until October.

This two-phase rollout would be similar to 2018, when the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were released in September, followed by the iPhone XR in October.
First Published: Sat, April 11 2020. 12:21 IST

