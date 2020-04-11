Apple may launch the new iPhone SE next week, says analyst Jeff Pu

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Finally, an iPhone with Android-like imaging prowess
Coronavirus outbreak delays Apple's India launch of iPhone SE 2
The somewhat improved iPhone 11 is really a cue to buy the cheaper XR
Apple India logs record sales, re-enters list of top 10 smartphone brands
Apple logs double-digit growth in India with aggressive pricing, strategy
-
This may result in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro seeing releases in September, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max may get pushed back until October.
This two-phase rollout would be similar to 2018, when the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were released in September, followed by the iPhone XR in October.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU