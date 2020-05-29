Apple may postpone iPhone 12 launch to November due to coronavirus pandemic

American technology giant is likely to push its September ‘iPhone 12’ launch to November due to pandemic, which has hit the logistics, supply chain and manufacturing globally. According to a report by an investment banking company Cowen, Apple's second-quarter production is expected to be 35 million units, down 5 per cent from the first quarter and down 13 per cent from the same period last year. The analyst said that the production supply chain has returned to normal output rates, but downstream demand remains uncertain. It predicts that Apple's iPhone shipments in the second quarter will reach 30 million.

Jon Prosser, a reliable insider, earlier said that the company is currently mulling the situation, and considering to push the 2020 smartphone launch in October to cut short a gap between the event and handsets reaching store shelves.





ALSO READ: Apple to reopen about 100 stores in US, mostly with curbside pickup

Prosser, who correctly reported the release date of the iPhone SE, said that there is also the possibility that a later iPhone 12 launch event could allow more reporters and analysts to attend in person. He added, the October announcement will give the Cupertino-based tech giant time to reopen more stores in different markets that are closed down due to has so far reopened 256 out of its over 500 retail stores.

According to Posser, a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be available with 128GB or 256GB of storage and that 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models will have 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.