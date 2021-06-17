Apple Music to get Lossless, Spatial Audio support in India soon: Know more

in May announced free upgrade to its Music app with Lossless and Spatial Audio support. Though the upgrades have started rolling out globally in a staggered manner, users in India would need to wait a little longer. According to the company’s support account on Twitter, Atmos powered Spatial Audio on Music will be coming to India soon. The information did not provide clarity on the release of Lossless on Music. It may mean that the Lossless feature would not arrive along with Atmos but separately.

Apple announced in May that its music streaming service will get lossless audio and Spatial Audio with Atmos in June. Both the upgrades will be available for free to the Apple Music subscribers, including those on family and student plans. According to Apple, the default Apple Music setting will let users automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an Apple H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Moreover, Apple Music will be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks and will be curating a special set of Dolby Atmos playlists to help listeners find the music they love.

As for the lossless audio, Apple said it will have 75 million supported audio songs in its catalog by the end of the year. The lossless audio will be facilitated by Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC). Unlike the Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio will be available as an opt in due to the large file sizes and bandwidth needed for Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless Audio to stream. To turn on lossless audio, subscribers must run the latest version of Apple Music and can go to Settings -- Music -- Audio Quality. Apple said, the Apple Music offers Hi-Resolution Lossless all the way up to 24 bit at 192 kHz.