Apple Music to get Lossless, Spatial Audio support in India soon: Know more

-
ALSO READ
Apple Music subscribers to get lossless audio, Dolby Atmos for free in June
Zebronics Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby review: Great sounding soundbar in budget
Year in Review 2020: Here are the best five soundbars launched this year
Music industry finds groove in digital beats: How well can it leverage it?
Forget TikTok. Audio-based Clubhouse is social media's next big thing
-
Apple in May announced free upgrade to its Music app with Lossless and Spatial Audio support. Though the upgrades have started rolling out globally in a staggered manner, users in India would need to wait a little longer. According to the company’s support account on Twitter, Dolby Atmos powered Spatial Audio on Apple Music will be coming to India soon. The information did not provide clarity on the release of Lossless on Apple Music. It may mean that the Lossless feature would not arrive along with Dolby Atmos but separately.
Apple announced in May that its music streaming service Apple Music will get lossless audio and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos in June. Both the upgrades will be available for free to the Apple Music subscribers, including those on family and student plans. According to Apple, the default Apple Music setting will let users automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an Apple H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Moreover, Apple Music will be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks and will be curating a special set of Dolby Atmos playlists to help listeners find the music they love.
As for the lossless audio, Apple said it will have 75 million supported audio songs in its catalog by the end of the year. The lossless audio will be facilitated by Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC). Unlike the Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio will be available as an opt in due to the large file sizes and bandwidth needed for Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless Audio to stream. To turn on lossless audio, subscribers must run the latest version of Apple Music and can go to Settings -- Music -- Audio Quality. Apple said, the Apple Music offers Hi-Resolution Lossless all the way up to 24 bit at 192 kHz.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU