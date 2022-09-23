Apple releases iOS 16.0.2 update to address camera shake issue, other bugs

Apple has released the iOS 16.0.2 update for supporting iPhones to fix the ‘shaky camera’ issue in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Within a few days from the iPhone 14 series launch, the American giant received complaints from iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users about the shaky camera in a third-party app.

According to news reports, the camera module was producing shaky and blurry images when used in third-party apps such as Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok. Some users claimed loud shaking and grinding noises coming from the camera when used in a non-Apple app. Due to the constant noises, the videos recorded on the third-party apps were unusable.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max has Apple's second-generation sensor-shift image stabilisation supporting the primary camera sensor. This tech allows stabilisation at the sensor level. The shaky camera issue is likely caused by this image stabilisation tech.

Apple was quick to acknowledge the issue and promised the fix, which is now rolling out with the iOS 16.0.2 update for iPhones.

The update fixes other issues too. There were some complaints about the display turning completely black during the device rebooting and voiceover disabled after rebooting. The new update also addresses the copy and paste prompt, which appears more than expected when used between apps. It also addresses issues in the iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 where touch input becomes unresponsive after display replacement.

Apple rolled out the iOS 16 update globally on September 12. The update was available on iPhone 8 and above models. It upgraded the lock screen. The user can customize the lock screen with widgets so that they can view the most recent football results or check the weather without unlocking their phone. It allowed the user to undo a text within 30 secs and edit it.

To update your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update.