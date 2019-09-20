Apple rolls out iOS 13 for iPhone: What's new, compatible models, and more

Announced earlier this year, the iOS 13 operating system for is now being rolled out as a software upgrade to all supported Apple smartphones in India. The new OS brings a mixed bag of big and small upgrades, including a new system-wide dark mode, redesigned photos gallery, enhanced security and privacy features and a new QuickType keyboard with swipe to type feature. Take a look at what is new in the iOS 13 OS, compatible iPhone models, and how to download and install the OS.

What is new in the iOS 13

Dark Mode: One of the major changes that the new OS gets is the addition of a system-wide dark mode, which uses a palette of dark colours that are easy on the eye in a low-light environment. The dark mode setting can either be set to manual, which allows user to have complete control on when to turn it on or off, or scheduled for a certain time, based on sunrise and sunset. In addition, Apple has also added new wallpapers, optimised for dark mode, that automatically change as you switch between light and dark.

Redesigned Photos tab: Apart from the dark mode, the iOS 13 brings a new redesigned Photos tab that lets you browse photos and videos saved in the library with different levels of curation. You can view everything in All Photos, focus on your unique photos in Days, relive your significant moments in Months or rediscover your highlights in Years. The Photos gallery now identifies and hides duplicate photos, screenshots, whiteboard photos, documents and receipts, making it easier to focus on content that matters. The iOS 13 also gets a new photos and videos editor, which makes it convenient to capture and edit right within the Photos tab.

Privacy and security: The iOS 13 now allows users to grant an app access to location, either only once, or anytime it is used. Additionally, the OS now sends a notification when an app running in the background accesses location information. Besides, a user can now also control whether to share location information while sharing a photo.

Swipe to write keyboard: The iOS 13 comes with a new QuickType keyboard, which includes QuickPath (swipe to write feature) that allows users to swipe the finger from one letter to the next to enter a word.

Everything else: In addition to above mentioned features, the iOS 13 also brings performance improvement, new reminders app, new features in messaging, enhanced Siri performance, and a new Arcade tab in app store for Apple’s new subscription-based gaming platform.

iOS 13 compatible models:

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPod touch (seventh generation).

How to download and install:

Step 1: Charge the iPhone and connect it to the WiFi network

Step 2: Go to settings, and tap on General tab

Step 3: In General, tap on software update

Step 4: Wait for the new update notification to appear and tap on download to begin the update process

Step 5: After downloading the update, the phone sends a notification seeking permission to install it or schedule it

Step 6: Click on proceed to install