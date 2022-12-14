Apple rolls out iOS 16.2 with 5G network support for iPhones: Details here

Apple has started rolling out its iOS 16.2 software update to enable 5G services on supported iPhones. Besides 5G connectivity, the update brings several new and improved features to the iPhones. The update is available for iPhones compatible with iOS 16, which includes the iPhone 8 and above, and iPhone SE (3rd Gen). Follow the steps below to update the iPhone:

Step 1: Go to Settings

Step 2: Inside Settings, tap on General

Step 3: Click on Software Update and tap on Download and Install option

Step 4: Agree to the Terms of Service and your device will be updated to the latest iOS

After the update users will be able to see the following 5G options in network settings.

Step 1: Go to Settings and click on Mobile Data

Step 2: Tap on Mobile Data Options, then tap on Voice & Data

Step 3: Inside Voice & Data, there are three options - 4G On, 5G On and 5G Auto

Step 4: Select 5G On or 5G Auto to enable 5G service on iPhone

Note: While the 5G On will lock you to the 5G network, Auto mode lets the phone dynamically switch between the 4G and 5G network based on availability.

Other new features include end-to-end iCloud encryption, Freeform, Apple Music Sing, lock screen improvements, and more.

End-to-end iCloud encryption in iOS 16.2 is called 'Advanced Data Protection' and is a step forward in safeguarding users data such as notes, iCloud backups and photos. Freeform, a collaborative app for people to brainstorm at one place with the help of layouts, is a new addition coming with iOS 16.2. For karaoke fans, Apple Music gets its own karaoke mode with the update. It includes real-time lyrics and the ability to adjust the volume of vocals so singers can better hear their own voice.

The 5G service was launched in on October 1. Soon after the Indian government pushed Apple and other smartphone players to enable 5G services on their smartphones, the tech giant promised to roll out the update by December. The 5G support was initially enabled in beta update only, rolled out in early November.