JUST IN
Bumble open sources AI tool 'private detector' that detects nudes
Microsoft starts rolling out Android 12L for Surface Duo, Duo 2: Reports
WhatsApp outage across India, user unable to send and receive messages
Wikipedia introduces new features to enhance user experience: Details here
WhatsApp partially back for users after longest-ever global outage
Apple introduces 'Clean Energy Charging' feature to iOS 16.1 update
Apple likely to kill 6.1-inch base iPhone model from next year: Reports
Google to end support for Windows 7, 8.1, launch new Chrome version next yr
After the launch of iOS 16.1, Apple to soon roll out iOS 16 to iPad
YouTube to roll out new design features to enhance user experience
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Bumble open sources AI tool 'private detector' that detects nudes
Business Standard

Apple rolls out macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16 update: Know new features and more

MacOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 are available as a free software update for select macs and iPads

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPad | Apple MacBook Air

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

apple
Apple (Photo: Bloomberg)

Apple on Tuesday started rolling out macOS Ventura to its Mac lineup. Unveiled earlier this year at WWDC 2022, this update comes with new features including a stage manager, continuity camera and handoff for FaceTime. It is compatible with MacBook 2017 and later, MacBook Air 2018 and later, MacBook Pro 2017 and later, Mac Mini 2018 and later, iMac 2017 and later, iMac Pro 2017 and later, Mac Pro 2019 and later, and Mac Studio 2022.

Continuity camera enables users to seamlessly work across their Apple devices. It allows users to use their iPhones as a webcam. Macs would recognise and use the iPhone's camera automatically when it is in close proximity. The update allows users to transfer a FaceTime call from one Apple device to another Apple device.

Designed to enable multi-tasking, the stage manager feature automatically organises apps and windows on the side of the screen. It would allow users to open multiple windows of different sizes in a single view and allows quick switching from one window to another. Safari browser now supports Passkeys, an easy and secure way to sign in across Apple devices including Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

Shared tab groups allow users to share websites with friends and family. As seen on iOS 16, iMessage users can now delete and edit messages on macOS too. Other features include a clock app, desk view, weather app, live captions, iCloud Shared Photo Library, and more.

Along with the macOS Ventura update, Apple also launched the iPadOS 16 updates. The next generation operating system for iPad is available as a free software update for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models.

The iPadOS 16 for iPads would get new tools in the Mail app such as schedule, recall, remind later, follow up suggestions, and more. Like macOS Ventura, Safari browser on the iPadOS 16 will also get a shared Tab Groups feature, which would allow easy collaboration by enabling a shared web browsing experience.

iCloud Shared Photo Library allows users to share photos with up to six people, who can add, delete, edit, or favourite the shared photos and videos in the library. Freeform, a collaborative app for people to brainstorm in one place with the help of layouts, is a new addition coming with iPadOS 16. It also includes features like stage manager, visual look-up, and live text

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 17:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU