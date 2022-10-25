Apple rolls out macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16 update: Know new features and more

on Tuesday started rolling out macOS Ventura to its Mac lineup. Unveiled earlier this year at WWDC 2022, this update comes with new features including a stage manager, continuity camera and handoff for FaceTime. It is compatible with MacBook 2017 and later, MacBook Air 2018 and later, MacBook Pro 2017 and later, Mac Mini 2018 and later, iMac 2017 and later, iMac Pro 2017 and later, Mac Pro 2019 and later, and Mac Studio 2022.

Continuity camera enables users to seamlessly work across their devices. It allows users to use their as a webcam. Macs would recognise and use the iPhone's camera automatically when it is in close proximity. The update allows users to transfer a FaceTime call from one device to another Apple device.

Designed to enable multi-tasking, the stage manager feature automatically organises apps and windows on the side of the screen. It would allow users to open multiple windows of different sizes in a single view and allows quick switching from one window to another. Safari browser now supports Passkeys, an easy and secure way to sign in across Apple devices including Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

Shared tab groups allow users to share websites with friends and family. As seen on iOS 16, iMessage users can now delete and edit messages on macOS too. Other features include a clock app, desk view, weather app, live captions, iCloud Shared Photo Library, and more.

Along with the macOS Ventura update, Apple also launched the iPadOS 16 updates. The next generation operating system for iPad is available as a free software update for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models.

The iPadOS 16 for iPads would get new tools in the Mail app such as schedule, recall, remind later, follow up suggestions, and more. Like macOS Ventura, Safari browser on the iPadOS 16 will also get a shared Tab Groups feature, which would allow easy collaboration by enabling a shared web browsing experience.

iCloud Shared Photo Library allows users to share photos with up to six people, who can add, delete, edit, or favourite the shared photos and videos in the library. Freeform, a collaborative app for people to brainstorm in one place with the help of layouts, is a new addition coming with iPadOS 16. It also includes features like stage manager, visual look-up, and live text