Apple Store Online coming up on Sep 23, will offer services beyond shopping

Apple on Friday announced that the American technology giant will launch its online store in India on September 23. Named ‘ Online’, the online shop will be a gateway for Indian consumers to access full range of Apple products and support services. According to Apple, the upcoming online store will provide customers with the same premium experience found in locations. Here are the services that Apple would offer through its online store in India:

Shopping assistance

From recently launched Apple Watch Series 6 to iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, the online store will feature Apple’s entire product portfolio. To ease the sale process, the online store will have Apple Specialists for shopping assistance, which are touted to help with anything -- custom-configuring any Mac to setting up new devices. Through shopping assistance feature, customers can seek advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple, both in English and Hindi languages.

Payment options

Online will have multiple payment modes, including an option to pay though debit and credit cards. Other options will be credit card equated monthly instalment, RuPay, UPI, net banking and credit card on delivery.

ALSO READ: Apple to celebrate Diwali with 1st India online store on September 23

No-contact free delivery

Products purchased through Apple Store Online will be delivered for free and the company will ship all orders with no-contact delivery.

Trade in programme

For iPhones, the Apple Store Online will have a trade in option where you can exchange any eligible smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone.

Custom build Mac

Through online store, Apple will let customers customise Mac configuration before processing the purchase order. Therefore, you can now add more memory, additional storage or an extra-powerful graphics card to build a Mac that suit your needs.

AppleCare+

AppleCare+ extends warranty on select products by up to 2 years for technical support and accidental damage cover. It is a service product, therefore, the coverage includes limited accidental damage coverage and does not include theft or loss of device. Moreover, AppleCare+ benefits are in addition to consumer’s right to a free-of-charge repair or replacement as per Apple’s standard warranty terms.