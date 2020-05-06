Apple to host its annual developers conference virtually from June 22

on Tuesday announced that the company will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) virtually, beginning June 22, on the Developer app and Developer website for free for all developers.

"WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Now in its 31st year, WWDC20 will be an opportunity for millions of creative and innovative developers around the world to get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.





The company also announced the Swift Student Challenge, an opportunity for student developers to showcase their coding skills by creating their own Swift playground.

Submissions for the Swift Student Challenge are now open through May 17.

"Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community and last year, WWDC saw attendance from more than 350 student developers spanning 37 different countries," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering.



Swift Playgrounds is an app for iPad and Mac that makes learning the Swift programming language interactive and fun.