Apple to launch iPad with foldable screen in 2024, predicts CCS Insight

Apple is likely to launch a foldable in 2024, said an analyst firm CCS Insight. The firm also predicted that the American technology giant will soon begin experimenting with foldable technology, reported CNBC. In the annual predictions report, published by the firm on Tuesday, the group’s analysts made forecasts about future products and trends.

CCS Insight, in its forecast, said that unlike Samsung, Apple would launch a foldable in two years rather than start with a foldable iPhone.

“Right now it doesn’t make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad,” said Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, in an Interview.

“A folding iPhone will be super high risk for Apple. Firstly, it would have to be incredibly expensive in order to not cannibalize the existing iPhones,” Wood told CNBC.

He said that a foldable iPhone would need to be priced around $2,500. Being Apple's most expensive model, iPhone 14 Pro Max with maximum storage costs around $1,599.

"The company will begin with an as Apple has no choice but to react as the foldable device trend is gathering momentum. Also, it would give Apple a chance to learn how to implement and scale foldable screen technology as well as breathe new life into the iPad range," Wood said.

Predictions about a foldable iPhone have been around for at least four years. The company said that Apple is exploring foldable technology for displays of around 20 inches. However, a market research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants said Apple is unlikely to enter the foldable smartphone market until 2025. Last year, a prominent Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo said the company could release an iPhone with a folding screen in 2024.

Besides, CCS Insight also predicted that Apple is likely to integrate its 5G modem into the processor for a single-chip solution for iPhones in 2025. Currently, Apple relies on Qualcomm for modems and on Cupertino for its processor for iPhone and iPad.

"They acquired the assets from Intel of the modem unit, they have been working hard to ramp that up, they are very keen to make sure they keep growing their control points they have,” Wood said.