Apple to livestream Sep 12 event from 10:30 PM in India: Things to know

Inc, a Cupertino-based technology giant, is hosting an event tomorrow (September 12) where the company is expected to unveil iPhones 2018, MacBook 2018, and Watch Series 4. The most anticipated event of the year will be livestreamed on company’s official global web portal, which can be viewed on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. The live webcast will also be streamed on TV via AirPlay, but requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

Here is what to expect from Apple event on September 12:

Apple iPhone XS

The is expected to be the premium-edition model with an OLED screen in the upcoming range of According to the leak, the phone would come in two screen sizes – 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch. The leak does not reveal if the phone would be based on the iPhone X concept, therefore there is no confirmation on the screen notch. The phone, however, is said to feature a glass-metal-glass design that Apple introduced with the iPhone 8 series.

In terms of specifications, the phone would be powered by the Apple A12 chipset, mated with 4GB of RAM and three different storage variants – 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. Imaging is expected to be taken care of by a dual-lens setup with FaceID on the front. Details on the primary camera are missing. The is tipped to be priced at $899 and $999 for the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch screen variants, respectively. The phone would be available in space grey, silver, and gold colour options.

Apple iPhone XC

The iPhone XC, on the other hand, is tipped to use an LCD screen instead of the OLED panel. It would sport a 6.1-inch screen and feature a glass and aluminium design. The phone is also expected to be powered by the A12 processor. However, it would get a 3GB RAM, mated with two storage configurations -- 64GB and 256GB. The is tipped to feature a single-lens camera on the back, and would also feature FaceID and 3D Touch. The is tipped to be priced at $749 and would be available in grey, red, blue, orange and white colour options.

Apple iPad Pro 2018

The Apple is tipped to come in two screen sizes – 11-inch and 12.9-inch. It is expected to feature an aluminum body with thin bezels around the screen. Powering the device would be a A12X chipset paired with 64GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB internal storage options. The tablet would feature lightning and smart connector ports. It will also support FaceID authentication and is tipped to be priced on a par with the current iPad Pro models.

Apple MacBook 2018

The is tipped to come in 12-inch and 13-inch screen sizes with retina display. The design is expected to be similar to the current MacBook range. The MacBook is expected to be priced at $999.

Apple Watch

Tipped to be named the Apple Watch Series 4, the smartwatch is reported to come with a 15 per cent larger display and have a thinner design with smaller bezels compared to the current-generation model. It would be powered by S4 and W3 chipsets with 18GB of storage. Like the Series 3, the would also have cellular connectivity, along with an advanced heart rate tracking.

Product images and specifications mentioned above are screenshots taken from technology portal mysmartprice.