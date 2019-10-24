Apple TV app now available for users of Amazon Fire TV devices in India

The Apple TV app is now available for Amazon’s Fire TV users in 60 countries, including India. The app is compatible with second-generation Amazon Fire TV stick and Fire TV stick 4K edition. From November 1, the Apple TV+ will also be available to subscribers on the Apple TV app on Fire TV.

The Apple TV+ services will cost Rs 99 per month in the country.

“The Apple TV app is available today for Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K, in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and India. Fire TV Basic Edition customers in more than 50 countries, including Australia, Austria, New Zealand, Brazil, Ireland, Mexico, and many more, will also be able to start using the app today,”, said Amazon India in a press release.

The Apple TV app and Apple TV+ were announced earlier this year at the company’s developer conference. While the Apple TV app is a content aggregation platform, the Apple TV+ is the company’s video subscription service that is part of the Apple TV app. The Apple TV+ will debut in India with its first line-up of original shows, movies, and documentaries, including The Morning Show, Dickinson, See, For All Mankind and The Elephant Queen.

