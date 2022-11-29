Apple Watch Ultra gets Oceanic+ app for recreational divers: Details here

American giant Apple on Tuesday announced that the Oceanic+ app for recreational divers is available today, November 29, on Ultra from the App Store. Designed by US-based Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple, the Oceanic+ enables recreational scuba divers to take the Ultra to extreme depths underwater — up to 40 meters, or 130 feet, to be exact.

The Oceanic+ app on Ultra is supported by a companion app for iPhones that provides all of the key features of a dive computer, dive planning, and a comprehensive post-dive experience.

Apple Watch Ultra is certified to WR100 and EN 13319, an internationally recognised standard for dive accessories, including depth gauges. The Watch boasts a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal covering its display, which — at up to 2000 nits — provides good visibility underwater. The Action button on the Watch Ultra can be customised to launch the Oceanic+ app into the predive screen and, during a dive, pressing the Action button will mark a compass bearing.

In the Oceanic+ app on Apple Watch Ultra, the primary screen indicates a diver’s current depth, no-decompression time, water temperature, and more. In the dive planner, users can set their surface time, their depth, and their gas, and Oceanic+ will calculate their no-decompression time — a metric used to determine a time limit for a diver at a certain depth. The planner also integrates dive conditions, including tides, water temperature, and even up-to-date information from the community, such as visibility and currents. Post-dive, users will see data — including GPS entry and exit locations — automatically pop up on Apple Watch Ultra, along with a summary of their dive profile. The summary on the Oceanic+ iPhone app provides additional information, including a map of entry and exit locations, as well as graphs of depth, temperature ascent rate, and no-decompression limit.

Besides, the Oceanic+ on Apple Watch Ultra supports haptic feedback. The Oceanic+ app also offers complications that bring important information and tools to users at a glance, including no-fly time, surface time, quick access to the dive planner, dive settings, current elevation, maximum elevation allowed, and a quick access button back into the app.

The app’s dive planner provides detailed information such as surface temperature, water temperature, wind, UV, and tides up to three days in advance of a dive.

The Oceanic+ app for Apple Watch Ultra is available for download today on the App Store. It requires Apple Watch Ultra running watchOS 9.1 paired with iPhone 8 or later, and iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later running iOS 16.1. The basic plan is free, and includes many common dive functions, including depth and time, as well as logging most recent dives.

For access to decompression tracking, tissue loading, the location planner, and an unlimited logbook capacity, the Oceanic+ is Rs 969 per month, or annually for Rs 7,700. Family Sharing is also available for Rs 11,900 annually, allowing access for up to five people.