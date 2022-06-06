- India successfully carries out training launch of Agni 4 missile
Apple WWDC 2022 Live Updates: Keynote address at 10:30 pm, watch livestream
The Apple WWDC 2022 will kick off with a keynote address on June 6 at 10:30 pm (IST). Watch the Apple event livestream and catch all the live updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Apple WWDC 2020 live updates: Apple Inc’s annual developers conference will kick off with a keynote address on June 6 at 10:30 pm (IST). The keynote address will stream directly from Apple Park on Apple website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. It will also be available for on-demand playback after the conclusion of the stream.
To watch the keynote address live, download the Apple Developer app, available on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Alternatively, you can watch the event livestream through the video embedded below.
Going by the history of WWDC, Apple would likely announce new features and services at the keynote address. Moreover, the American technology giant would detail the upgrades coming to its operating system for iPhone (iOS), iPad (iPadOS), Watch (WatchOS), TV (TVOS), Mac (MacOS), and more.