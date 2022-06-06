Apple WWDC22 to kick off today at 10:30 pm: How to watch keynote livestream

-
ALSO READ
Apple WWDC 2022 to kick off with keynote event on June 6: Details here
Apple 'Peek Performance' event: How to watch livestream, what to expect
Xiaomi Next launch event at 12 pm: How to watch livestream, what to expect
Apple event highlights: iPhone SE 5G, iPad Air, M1 Ultra and more announced
Vivo X80, X80 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Livestream, specs, price, and more
-
American technology giant Apple Inc is set to kick off its annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC) on Monday at 10:30 pm (IST). Officially called the WWDC22, the event will start with a keynote event. Historically, the company announces new upgrades related to its software and services at the WWDC keynote session. However, in the last couple of years, the company has unveiled products while making announcements related to iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, MacOS, and other software. That said, Apple Inc is expected to announce developments related to its software and operating system for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Like last year, the Apple WWDC22 keynote event is an online-only event.
However, this year, a select number of developers have been invited to the Apple Park campus in the US for a viewing event. To watch the event, Apple recommends that developers download the Apple Developer app, available on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Besides event livestream, the app get the daily updates and notifications around the WWDC22.
ALSO READ: Apple WWDC 2022 to kick off with keynote event on June 6: Details here
Apple WWDC22: Watch keynote event livestream
The Apple WWDC22 will kick off with a keynote event on June 6, which will start at 10:30 pm (IST). The keynote address will stream directly from Apple Park via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, and will also be available for on-demand playback after the conclusion of the stream. To watch the keynote event live, download the Apple Developer app, available on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Alternatively, you can watch the event livestream through the video embedded below:
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU