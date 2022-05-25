Apple WWDC 2022 to kick off with keynote event on June 6: Details here

has unveiled the schedule for its annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC), which is set to kick off on June 6 with a keynote address. The keynote address will be an online-only event, though a select number of developers have been invited to the Park campus in the US for a viewing event. recommends that developers download the Apple Developer app, available on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, to get the daily updates and notifications around the WWDC22. Here is the full schedule of the 2022:

Event: Apple Keynote

Date and time: June 6, 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST)

The WWDC 2022 will kick off with keynote address where Apple will detail updates coming to Apple platforms later this year. The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

Event: Platforms State of the Union

Date and time: June 6, 2 pm PDT (June 7, 2:30 am IST)

In this session, Apple will detail how developers can take their apps to the next level with a deeper dive into new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms. Platforms State of the Union will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Event: Apple Design Awards

Date and time: June 6, 5 pm PDT (June 7, 5:30 am IST)

The Apple Design Awards recognise and celebrate the art, craft, creativity, and technical expertise that Apple developers bring to their work. The Apple Design Awards will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Apple said it will provide developers with access to experts through over 150 in-depth session videos. Apple Developer Program members, Apple Developer Enterprise Program members, and 2022 Swift Student Challenge award recipients can request one-on-one lab appointments with Apple experts for guidance on implementing the latest technologies, following best practices, and designing their apps. Beginning June 7, session videos will be posted daily on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Activities

In addition to sessions and lab consultations, Apple engineers and designers will host activities all week in Digital Lounges to help developers engage in technical discussions, get answers to their questions, and connect with the community.

Swift Student Challenge

The event gives students of all ages the opportunity to showcase their love of coding by creating their own Swift Playgrounds app project.