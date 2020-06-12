Apple WWDC20: Schedule, how to watch livestream, what to expect, and more

is hosting its five-day long annual worldwide developers conference 2020 from June 22. It is the first time in its 31 years long run the WWDC would be held in an online-only format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The WWDC20 lineup has been finalised and it would start with a keynote session on June 22 where the company would announce its future roadmap pertaining to products and services. Besides, the WWDC20 would focus on Platforms State of the Union timing and information on how developers can learn about the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

Here is the WWDC20 detailed lineup:

Special Event Keynote: June 22nd, 10 am (PDT)

The keynote address will stream directly from Apple Park via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, and will also be available for on-demand playback after the conclusion of the stream. For viewers in China, the keynote will also stream on Tencent, iQIYI, Bilibili, and Youku.

Platforms State of the Union: June 22ns, 2 pm (PDT)

In this session, engineers working at Apple would take you through the latest advances across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. State of the Union will be available on demand via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website. It will also be available for playback on Tencent, iQIYI, Bilibili and YouKu for viewers in China.





100+ Engineering Sessions: June 23 to 26

Starting June 23, Apple will host engineering session with developers to help them learn how to build the next generation of apps with more than 100 technical and design-focused sessions. Videos from this session will be posted each day at 10 am (PDT) and will be available in the Apple Developer app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as well as on the Apple Developer website.



All-New Apple Developer Forums: Redesign coming June 18

The redesigned Apple Developer Forums will connect the developer community with more than 1,000 Apple engineers to answer questions and engage in technical discussions. Starting the first day of WWDC, anyone can search and view the forum discussions to follow along, and Apple Developer Program members will be able to post their own questions and learn directly from Apple experts.

1-on-1 Developer Labs (by appointment): June 23 to 26

Developers will be able to request an appointment with the Apple engineers who helped build the latest advances in Apple platforms, offering one-on-one technical guidance and in-depth details on how to implement new features. Developer Labs will be open to Apple Developer Program members as space is available.

What to expect

Apple is expected to make a big announcement to shift to its own processors in Mac-series computers, according to a news report in the Bloomberg. The new processors would be based on ARM architecture, which powers the company’s iPhone and iPad chips, the report added. Besides, the tech giant is expected to unveil new upgrades coming to its iOS, iPad, tvOS, WatchOS and MacOS.