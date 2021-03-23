Apps crashing on your Android phone? Here's what you need to do

Some on your phone may not be working properly or are crashing frequently. The issue was due to a system component called System WebView that lets display web content.

has now fixed the issue. You will have to update 'Android System WebView' on your device to version 89.0.4389.105 and Chrome to the latest version.

The issues started about two days ago, according to the Workspace dashboard for Gmail. The company recommended using the desktop interface until issues were resolved.

How to fix the issue



To fix the issue, all you have to do is open Google Playstore on your device, go to settings and search for my & games, then go to installed apps and search Android System WebView, one you find it, click on update, once it is done, you can update the chrome Google Chrome browser as well.

"We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update, detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Affected users can use the desktop Gmail Web interface instead of the Gmail Android app," Google said.

Samsung also issued a suggestion. "Please remove the Webview Update and then restart the phone," the company tweeted from its US support Twitter account.

"Here are the steps: Go settings > apps > tap the three dots in the top right corner > show system apps > search for Android System WebView > select Uninstall updates," Samsung posted.