As Android-iOS dominate world, Indian start-ups working to end the duopoly

Recently, as US-China tensions escalated, a tech company got caught up in the storm. Chinese firm Huawei, the world’s biggest telecom equipment maker and a leading smartphone maker, was barred from using Google services.

The result: It had to forgo Google Android operating system and develop its own. Pulling the plug on Android is a big blow to Huawei, as Android (with 90 per cent market share in India and similar share across the globe) is the dominant mobile operating system and a funnel for all other mobile services (through app store). Though Apple, which locks its users in ...