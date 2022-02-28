Asus 8z launched in India: Know price, specs of compact flagship smartphone

-
Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus on Monday launched in India the Asuz 8z. The smartphone boasts compact design, top-notch specifications, and premium features. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip, the smartphone will be available in 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration. Priced at Rs 42,999, the smartphone will be available on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart from March 7.
Asus 8z: Specifications
The Asus 8z boasts 5.9-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen (Samsung E4) of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen supports HDR10+ and is rated to hit peak brightness of 1100 nits. The smartphone has Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and back. It is IP68 rated for protection against water and dust damages. It is 8.9mm thin and weighs 169g.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, the Asus 8Z packs a 4,000 mAh battery and ships with 30W fast-charger. It supports several global navigation satellite system, including India’s NavIC. The phone boots Android 11-based ZenUI 8 operating system.
Imaging is covered by a 64-megapixel (Sony IMX686) primary sensor on the back, paired with a 12MP (Sony IMX 363) ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the phone has a 12MP (Sony IMX663) sensor. The primary sensor on the rear side of the smartphone is backed by optical image stabilisation. It is capable of recording 8K resolution videos with electronic image stabilisation at 24 frame-per-second. The ultra-wide-angle sensor supports autofocus and doubles up as macro lens for close-up shots (up to 4cm). It is capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos at 60fps.
Connectivity includes USB-C port for charging and data transfers, Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MIMO antennas, and Bluetooth 5.2 with support for wide range of audio codecs such as LDAC, Qualcomm aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive + AAC.
