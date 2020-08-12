JUST IN
Soon, Twitter will translate tweets automatically on Android, iOS platform
Business Standard

Asus ROG Phone 3's 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant goes on sale on Aug 21

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Asus ROG Phone 3

ROG Phone 3 with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will go on sale on August 21 at 12 noon, announced the Taiwanese electronics maker Asus on Wednesday. The gaming-centric smartphone was launched in India on July 22 in two variants, 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM +256GB internal storage priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 57,999. While the base model of the Flipkart-exclusive smartphone went on first sale on August 6 at the e-commerce platform, the top-tier variant will go on sale for the first time in India on August 21.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

The ROG Phone 3 has a 6.59-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen of a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. The screen claims to have a 1ms response time and 25ms touch latency. It is a 10-bit HDR10+-compliant screen with a peak brightness of 650 nits and 113 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone is made of glass and metal, with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM (LPDDR5) and 512GB internal storage (UFS 3.1). However, India will get the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB variants. A 5G smartphone, it supports both standalone and non-standalone network protocols. The phone ships with Android 10 operating system-based ROG user interface. Like its predecessors, the phone has front-facing stereo speakers, powered by dual NXP TFA9874 amplifier chips. The phone lacks 3.5mm audio output but supports Hi-Res audio output through the USB type-C port. With regard to software-level audio customisation, the phone comes with the ROG GameFX for in-game audio experience and new AudioWizard tool with multiple listening profiles tuned by Dirac. The phone, which has four microphones, is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery supported by 30W wired fast charging.

For imaging, there is a triple-camera set-up on the back comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX686) of an f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.4 aperture and 125-degree field of view, and a 5MP macro sensor of an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 24MP selfie camera with the quad-bayer technology. The phone can record 8K resolution videos at 30 frames per second.

Connectivity is covered by dual-band WiFi with WiFi 6 support. There is a Bluetooth 5.1 with SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX TWS+ and LDAC audio codec support. The phone responds to multiple location satellite services, including India’s NacIC
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 11:47 IST

