Asus ROG Phone 3's 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant goes on sale on Aug 21

ROG Phone 3 with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will go on sale on August 21 at 12 noon, announced the Taiwanese electronics maker on Wednesday. The gaming-centric smartphone was launched in India on July 22 in two variants, 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM +256GB internal storage priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 57,999. While the base model of the Flipkart-exclusive smartphone went on first sale on August 6 at the e-commerce platform, the top-tier variant will go on sale for the first time in India on August 21.

ROG Phone 3 specifications

The ROG Phone 3 has a 6.59-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen of a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. The screen claims to have a 1ms response time and 25ms touch latency. It is a 10-bit HDR10+-compliant screen with a peak brightness of 650 nits and 113 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone is made of glass and metal, with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM (LPDDR5) and 512GB internal storage (UFS 3.1). However, India will get the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB variants. A 5G smartphone, it supports both standalone and non-standalone network protocols. The phone ships with Android 10 operating system-based ROG user interface. Like its predecessors, the phone has front-facing stereo speakers, powered by dual NXP TFA9874 amplifier chips. The phone lacks 3.5mm audio output but supports Hi-Res audio output through the USB type-C port. With regard to software-level audio customisation, the phone comes with the ROG GameFX for in-game audio experience and new AudioWizard tool with multiple listening profiles tuned by Dirac. The phone, which has four microphones, is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery supported by 30W wired fast charging.

For imaging, there is a triple-camera set-up on the back comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX686) of an f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.4 aperture and 125-degree field of view, and a 5MP macro sensor of an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 24MP selfie camera with the quad-bayer technology. The phone can record 8K resolution videos at 30 frames per second.

Connectivity is covered by dual-band WiFi with WiFi 6 support. There is a Bluetooth 5.1 with SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX TWS+ and LDAC audio codec support. The phone responds to multiple location satellite services, including India’s NacIC