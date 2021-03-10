Asus set to launch ROG Phone 5 series today at 4:15 pm: Watch livestream

-
ALSO READ
Asus ROG Phone 3 gets Flipkart Big Billion Days special 12GB/128GB variant
OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G India launch at 12:30pm: Livestream info, expected specs
OPPO to launch MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC powered Reno 5 Pro 5G on Jan 18
Realme X7 series India launch at 12:30 pm: Livestream, expected specs
Nokia 5.3 review: This midrange smartphone covers the basics, but only that
-
Asus is set to launch its gaming-centric ROG Phone 5 series on Wednesday. Alongside, the company is expected to announce new line-up of ROG Phone 5 series compatible gaming accessories. The Taiwanese electronics maker is hosting a virtual event, which would livestream on the company’s YouTube channel and social media handles. On YouTube, the livestream will begin at 4:15 pm (IST). You can also watch the Asus ROG Phone 5 series launch livestream on the video embedded below.
The ROG Phone 5 series is likely to bring more than just seasonal upgrades with regard to specifications, features and performance.
It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip, 6,000 mAh battery, and Android 11 operating system. The phone would likely sport a 10-bit AMOLED screen of up to 144Hz refresh rate. As for the cameras, the ROG Phone 5 is expected to sport a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The ROG Phone 5 is expected to feature an LED backlit ROG logo on the back.
While the above specification information is tentative, the ROG Phone 5 series is confirmed to feature stereo speakers by the DxOMark. According to the DxOMark’s audio review, the ROG Phone 5 is among the best smartphones with regard to audio quality. Besides stereo speakers, the phone will bring back the 3.5mm audio out jack that was missing in the predecessor, the ROG Phone 3 (review).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU