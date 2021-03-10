Asus set to launch ROG Phone 5 series today at 4:15 pm: Watch livestream

is set to launch its gaming-centric ROG Phone 5 series on Wednesday. Alongside, the company is expected to announce new line-up of ROG Phone 5 series compatible gaming accessories. The Taiwanese electronics maker is hosting a virtual event, which would livestream on the company’s YouTube channel and social media handles. On YouTube, the livestream will begin at 4:15 pm (IST). You can also watch the ROG Phone 5 series launch livestream on the video embedded below.

The ROG Phone 5 series is likely to bring more than just seasonal upgrades with regard to specifications, features and performance.

It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip, 6,000 mAh battery, and Android 11 operating system. The phone would likely sport a 10-bit AMOLED screen of up to 144Hz refresh rate. As for the cameras, the ROG Phone 5 is expected to sport a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The ROG Phone 5 is expected to feature an LED backlit ROG logo on the back.

While the above specification information is tentative, the ROG Phone 5 series is confirmed to feature stereo speakers by the DxOMark. According to the DxOMark’s audio review, the ROG Phone 5 is among the best with regard to audio quality. Besides stereo speakers, the phone will bring back the 3.5mm audio out jack that was missing in the predecessor, the ROG Phone 3 (review).