Asus TUF FX 504 review: The new gaming laptop that's built to last

The TUF FX 504 is the latest in gaming laptops from Asus. While built and designed like a true-to its-core gaming machine, the laptop is positioned as an all-rounder to some extent. Priced at Rs 90,990, the TUF FX 504, with 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8750 processor, 1TB storage and 8GB DDR4 RAM, is built to last.

The pro-gaming look is substituted with a professional feel with linear graphics on the panels to bring out the gamer in you. The compact laptop is very handy and the review unit is still scratch-free despite suffering from a free fall in the Metro. The laptop comes ...