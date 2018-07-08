Asus Zenfone 5Z better than OnePlus 6? Poll result is out; verdict here

-
ALSO READ
Is Asus Zenfone 5z better than OnePlus 6, Honor 10, Vivo X21? Click to vote
Asus challenges iPhone X with all-screen, AI-powered Zenfone 5, Zenfone 5z
Asus to launch Zenfone 5z with notch display, Qualcomm 845 SoC on July 4
Asus Zenfone 5Z launch set for June 15: Still a modern flagship smartphone?
OnePlus 6 may take design hints from notch screen-based Oppo R15, Vivo X21
-
The OnePlus 6 smartphone from the stable of Chinese manufacturer OnePlus is a power-packed proposition in the midrange flagship segment. The phone offers top of the line specifications, glass-based design and modern notch-based screen. Importantly, it is the phone’s starting price of Rs 34,999, which is almost half the cost of other premium smartphones that makes it an interesting proposition in a price conscious Indian smartphone market.
However, unlike previous years, the OnePlus-branded smartphone is not the only choice for consumers in midrange flagship segment this year. Huawei’s online subsidiary Honor and Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo also launched their flagship devices in the midrange segment. These smartphones feature premium innards, but also offer value addition benefits in terms of features.
These features include in-display fingerprint sensor technology in the Vivo X21 and system-wide artificial intelligence capabilities in the Honor 10. These features are not only missing in the OnePlus 6, but also in other premium smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S9-series or Apple iPhones.
Not only the Chinese manufacturers, the Taiwan-based manufacturer Asus also launched its flagship smartphone – the Zenfone 5z – loaded with top-of-the-line components and premium features. The phone was among the first Android-based devices to feature an iPhone X-inspired notch-based screen, which was later taken over by most of the manufacturers, including OnePlus. The company has also aggressively priced the Zenfone 5z to undercut the OnePlus dominance in the midrange flagship segment.
While the OnePlus 6 (review), Honor 10 (review), Vivo X21 (review) and Zenfone 5z have their strengths in different areas, we took a poll to understand consumers’ interest, and the result is out:
In the poll created on July 4, we put the Zenfone 5z, OnePlus 6, Honor 10 and Vivo X21 head-to-head, and asked our readers to vote the smartphone of their choice. Based on the poll result, the recently announced Asus Zenfone 5z became the top choice of our readers, followed closely by the OnePlus 6. Interestingly, the Vivo X21 with in-display fingerprint sensor got more hits than AI-powered Honor 10.
According to the poll result, it seems the Asus Zenfone 5z is the device that has potential to challenge the OnePlus dominance in the midrange flagship segment. However, the OnePlus has a history of launching ‘T’ variant of their flagship model in second half of a year. There are chances that the ‘T’ variant might bring in additional features such as AI, in-display fingerprint sensor or maybe a pop-up mechanical camera, which would put it back on the front in race.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU