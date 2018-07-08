Asus Zenfone 5Z better than OnePlus 6? Poll result is out; verdict here

The 6 smartphone from the stable of Chinese manufacturer is a power-packed proposition in the midrange flagship segment. The phone offers top of the line specifications, glass-based design and modern notch-based screen. Importantly, it is the phone’s starting price of Rs 34,999, which is almost half the cost of other premium smartphones that makes it an interesting proposition in a price conscious Indian smartphone market.

However, unlike previous years, the OnePlus-branded smartphone is not the only choice for consumers in midrange flagship segment this year. Huawei’s online subsidiary Honor and Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo also launched their flagship devices in the midrange segment. These smartphones feature premium innards, but also offer value addition benefits in terms of features.

These features include in-display fingerprint sensor in the and system-wide artificial intelligence capabilities in the These features are not only missing in the 6, but also in other premium smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S9-series or Apple iPhones.

Not only the Chinese manufacturers, the Taiwan-based manufacturer Asus also launched its flagship smartphone – the Zenfone 5z – loaded with top-of-the-line components and premium features. The phone was among the first Android-based devices to feature an iPhone X-inspired notch-based screen, which was later taken over by most of the manufacturers, including OnePlus. The company has also aggressively priced the Zenfone 5z to undercut the OnePlus dominance in the midrange flagship segment.

While the OnePlus 6 (review), Honor 10 (review), Vivo X21 (review) and Zenfone 5z have their strengths in different areas, we took a poll to understand consumers’ interest, and the result is out:

In the poll created on July 4 , we put the Zenfone 5z, OnePlus 6, and head-to-head, and asked our readers to vote the smartphone of their choice. Based on the poll result, the recently announced became the top choice of our readers, followed closely by the Interestingly, the with in-display fingerprint sensor got more hits than AI-powered

According to the poll result, it seems the is the device that has potential to challenge the OnePlus dominance in the midrange flagship segment. However, the OnePlus has a history of launching ‘T’ variant of their flagship model in second half of a year. There are chances that the ‘T’ variant might bring in additional features such as AI, in-display fingerprint sensor or maybe a pop-up mechanical camera, which would put it back on the front in race.