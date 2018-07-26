Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with 6GB RAM: Improved camera, better performance

Asus, a Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer, launched the on April 23. Although the phone was launched in three RAM and storage configurations – 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB, the 3GB and 4GB RAM models were initially put up on sale exclusively on Flipkart. However, starting today i.e. July 26, the 6GB RAM variant of the will be available for purchase on the home-grown e-commerce platform at Rs 14,999.

In terms of changes, along with a higher capacity (6GB) RAM, the top-end variant of the gets a new camera set-up on both the front and back. Other than these changes, the phone is similar to the 3GB and 4GB models in terms of design, technical specifications and features. For this review, we looked only at the performance improvement in the new model, along with changes in photos and videos quality due to new camera modules. Click here for an in-depth review of the Zenfone Max Pro M1.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1: Performance

Although the new variant has 6GB RAM, it does not show much difference in terms of real life performance. However, as concluded in the 3GB RAM variant review, the phone performs consistently with no signs of lags or stutter. It handles power-intensive apps without breaking sweat and keeps the thermals in control. The RAM management and optimisations are good and the phone shows no sign of weakness operating on multiple apps at the same time. The apps takes time to load for the first time, but remains active in background and resumes quickly from recent apps list.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1: Camera

The 6GB RAM model of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets 16-megapixel primary camera paired with a 5MP depth-sensing lens on the back, and a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. In the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, the rear camera features a 13MP lens paired with 5MP depth-sensing lens, and an 8MP camera on the front for selfies.

Speaking of improvements, the new rear camera module in the Zenfone Max Pro M1 takes detailed shots and covers more objects in a frame (point of frame PoF). The overall picture quality is almost on-par with the 3GB and 4GB variants. However, the focus and photo capturing time has improved exponentially – it could be due to the new software that the phone comes pre-installed with out of the box. The front camera, on the other hand, seems to be a major upgrade, especially in lowlight conditions.

Overall, the camera performance has improved but not exponentially to make it a class-leading performer. However, given the price tag of Rs 14,999, the seems to be a balanced proposition in the 6GB RAM budget smartphone segment.