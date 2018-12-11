Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2 launch at 12 noon: Watch livestream

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer is gearing up to launch the Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 in India on December 12. A successor to the Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Max M1, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 would be a major upgrade with new glass-based design, notch screen, powerful processor and enhanced camera modules on the front and back.

These Flipkart-exclusive smartphones were recently unveiled in Russia, giving away most of the specifications and features. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 has a 6.3-inch fullHD+ notch-based screen, stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen is covered with Gorilla Glass 6, making it one of few budget smartphones to have the latest protection glass that is more resilient to accidental scratches and falls. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 512GB via dedicated microSD card. Imaging is covered by dual camera module on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor mated with a 5MP depth-sensor.

On the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery, making it the only phone in its segment to be powered by such a huge battery size.

The Zenfone Max M2, on the other hand, has a lower resolution (HD+) 6.3-inch notch-based screen, stretched in a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via dedicated microSD card. The phone also has a dual-camera module on the back – 13MP primary sensor mated with a 2MP depth-sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery.

Watch live the Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 unveiling: