At Rs 47,990, Samsung Galaxy A80 is the most expensive A-series smartphone

South Korean electronics maker on July 18 launched in India the Galaxy A80 smartphone. Priced at Rs 47,990, the Galaxy A80 is the most expensive A-series smartphone yet. The phone will be available for pre-orders from July 22 to July 31 and go on sale from August 1 across retail stores, online portal, Samsung Opera House and online platforms. As part of its pre-order offer, the company is providing free one-time screen replacement. It will be available in three colours — ghost white, phantom black and angel gold.

A80 rotating camera features

The Galaxy A80 is Samsung’s first smartphone to boast a 48-megapixel camera. It is also the company’s first device with a rotating camera module, which includes a triple-camera set-up and an LED flash. The triple camera set-up features a 48MP primary sensor of an f/2.0 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens of an f/2.2 aperture and a depth sensor. The rotating camera module pops up from the back of the phone and flips to become the front camera, providing the same imaging experience for selfies too.

The phone’s camera supports auto scene detection (scene optimiser), which automatically recognises and changes settings based on up to 30 different scenes. It also has a flaw detection feature that automatically identifies glitches before a picture is captured, and notifies the user about them.

A80 specifications

The A80 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED screen with no notch, punch-hole or any other obstruction. The screen has an in-display fingerprint sensor for phone unlock. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s gaming-oriented Snapdragon 730G system-on-chip, making it the first commercially available device with this mobile processor. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, boots the Android Pie operating system with Samsung One UI on top of it. Besides other Samsung apps, the OS comes loaded with Samsung Pay for digital payment services. Powering the phone is a 3,700 mAh battery, which supports 25W fast-charge through the supplied charger.