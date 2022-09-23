Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT review: Great headphones minus extravagant frills

The rise of and earbuds has the fade away from the audio market. Natural progression it may be, but brands such as Japan’s Audio-Technica still bet on them. Case in point is the Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT. At Rs 13,500, these are priced on-par with earbuds and earphones packing premium features such as active noise cancellation, transparency mode, ingress protection, wireless charging, and touch controls. The Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT offers none of these features, yet it makes a good buy.

from Audio-Technica are known for durability, comfort, and clear sound signature. The Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT are no different. These have a simple but functional design, comfortable fit, and balanced audio output. Starting with design, the headphones go minimal but do not compromise on the essentials. These headphones have good cushioning on the ear cups and headband. Besides comfort, the cushion on the ear cups helps in isolating the ambient noise to some extent. Adding to the comfort is the headphones’ lightweight build, which make them easy to carry and comfortable to use.

Coming to the audio, the headphones sound full and natural with clear distinction in low, mid, and high frequency details. Besides, there is a generous volume range available between mute and max. You can use the headphones at exceptionally low volume level and yet hear details in full, and the performance is consistent across range with best audio experience available at volumes one level below the max. The headphones have microphones for calls, but the in-call experience is a mixed bag -- depending on the type of environment you are placed in at the time of attending the call.

Rounding up the package is a stellar on-battery time. The fully charged headphones work for 60 hours, which is about two weeks if you use them for four hours every day. This is when you use the headphones wirelessly. The headphones ship with 3.5mm cable for wired connectivity. It reduces the headphones dependence on built-in battery, therefore, extends the on-battery time. Charging the headphones takes about an hour. The use of a USB-C port for charging is a good addition to the mix.

Verdict

Lightweight construction, clear audio, and stellar on-battery time drive the utility of the Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT. Plus, it has both wireless and wired connectivity options. Like its premium siblings, the Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT impresses without being extravagant on frills. There is certainly more about the headphone than meets the eye.