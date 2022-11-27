JUST IN
Human creativity finds new AI expression, but debate rages on future of art
Smart fasteners are not just nuts and bolts
Twitter will launch gold, grey checks besides blue tick: Elon Musk
Millions of Android devices prone to hacking due to GPU bug: Google
Meta-owned WhatsApp working on voice status updates on iOS beta: Report
Tesla to integrate Dolby Atmos in its electric cars to deliver better sound
India-bound OPPO Reno 9 series smartphones unveiled: Know specs and more
Asus ROG Phone 6 series phones arrive in India, available at Vijay Sales
Geo-tracking apps: How are parent-child relations bearing up?
Lava Blaze NXT smartphone with MediaTek Helio G37 launched at Rs 9,299
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Human creativity finds new AI expression, but debate rages on future of art
Business Standard

Aversion to the cloud for engineering operations is fading, shows data

Cloud adoption for engineering and manufacturing grew 2.5x times vis-a-vispre-pandemic levels

Topics
Cloud | Technology | Digital technology

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

Cloud, Cloud Services, Cloud Computing
Cloud spending as a percentage of GDP in mature markets is almost 5x the level in India

Traditionally, enterprises were reluctant to manage their engineering and manufacturing operations on the cloud owing to complexity and security concerns. But this reluctance is fading, says an Avasant-Nasscom study, The New Wave of Engineering and Manufacturing Transformation: Cloudification Approaches Critical Mass.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cloud

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 20:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU