Back office services go virtual with artificial intelligence and chatbots

In mid-April, business processing management (BPM) company Startek put together a work-from-home (WFH) solution for a key e-commerce client in Bengaluru.

Using predictive and behavioural analytics based on artificial intelligence (AI), the Colorado-headquartered firm devised a mechanism that ensures business continuity, and took less than 18 hours to implement. Rajiv Ahuja, Startek’s president, explains that there was no playbook to refer to in the first two weeks of the nation-wide lockdown, but the company quickly realised that the pandemic was no passing phenomenon. ...