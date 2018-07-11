Battle for digital supremacy: List of top 20 most valuable tech firms

The world of technology is increasingly becoming binary with the list of top 20 most valuable tech firms belonging to just the US and China.

While the US more or less maintains its position, other countries such as Japan, Korea and Russia have been relegated from the list over the past five years due to China’s stratospheric rise as a technology superpower. Alibaba, Tencent and ANT Financials — all make it into the top ten, and while all three are growing at a fast clip, they haven’t yet been able to displace US giants Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and ...