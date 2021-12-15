Big push for data centres in India as states evolve dedicated policies

In 2020, the government of Singapore came out with a moratorium on new data centre permissions, citing that the city-state wants to strike a balance between environmental sustainability and business needs. Data centres were using almost 7 per cent of Singapore's power generation.

With the moratorium, it became the second place to put on hold its data centre expansion, after Amsterdam did it in 2019. It is this vacuum for investors that Indian states are now trying to cash in on, with Tamil Nadu already coming out with a Data Centre Policy last month and Karnataka set to bring out ...