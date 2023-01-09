JUST IN
Dizo launches Watch D Pro, Watch D Ultra smartwatches: Know price, specs
Business Standard

BIS publishes standards for USB Type C receptacles, digital TV receivers

India has set March 2025 deadline to have common charging port in all electronic devices

Topics
BIS | USB | Electronics

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

USB Type C port on the bottom of a LeTV X600 smartphone
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced terms for USB Type C receptacles, plug and cables as the country moves to have a common charging port for smartphones and other electronic devices by March 2025.

The standards match international ones and provide requirements for USB Type-C port, plug and cables used in smartphones, laptops, notebooks and other devices.

Consumers need separate chargers now for various electronic devices, leading to expenditure, e-waste and inconvenience. Countries worldwide are working to address these issues, said BIS in a statement.

A week ago, India mandated device manufacturers to ensure that their products have a USB Type-C charging port by March 2025.

BIS also published standards for digital television receivers with built-in satellite tuners. TVs should enable reception of free-to-air TV and radio channels just by connecting a dish antenna with LNB mounted on a suitable place.

“This would facilitate transmission of knowledge about government initiatives, schemes, educational content of Doordarshan and repository of Indian culture programs to reach and benefit a wide segment of population in the country at large,” BIS said.

Television viewers in the country now need to purchase a set-top box for viewing paid and free channels. They need a set top box even for receiving free-to-air channels (non-encrypted) transmitted by Doordarshan.

BIS also published standards for video surveillance security systems. The standards outline all aspects of a video surveillance system, such as cameras, interfaces, system requirements and tests to ascertain the image quality.

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 16:48 IST

