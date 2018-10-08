BlackBerry Key2 LE with full QWERTY keyboard launched: Know price, specs

Canadian smartphone brand BlackBerry, licensed to India-based Optiemus Infracom, on October 8 launched in India the Key2 LE with a full-QWERTY keyboard design at Rs 29,990. The Amazon-exclusive smartphone will be available from October 12. The phone will also be available in blue colour variant, which would be available in the first week of November.

The Key2 LE is a trimmed down variant of the full-fledged Key2, which was launched in India earlier this year. The phone features similar design outlook with full QWERTY keyboard for physical keyboard enthusiasts. However, the phone uses different breed of processor and has lesser RAM than its elder sibling.

The Key2 LE also uses a different dual camera module on the back and has a lesser capacity battery, compared to the Key2.

The BlackBerry Key2 LE is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 system-on-chip, mated with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB using microSD card. The phone boots Android 8.1 Oreo operating system loaded with BlackBerry security suite, which includes the DTEK app by BlackBerry, BlackBerry Password Keeper, Privacy Shade and BlackBerry Hub. The phone sports 4.5-inch fullHD screen in 3:2 aspect ratio.

The phone is powered by 3,000 mAh battery. Imaging is taken care by a 13-megapixel primary sensor, mated with 5MP depth-sensing lens on the back and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The primary camera supports Google Lens and the front camera supports features like panoramic selfie mode, selfie enhancements and real-time Bokeh mode.