Blaupunkt BH-21 EQZ Bluetooth Headphone: Finally, no more tired ears

Blaupunkt’s BH-21 EQZ Bluetooth Headphone set is the most comfortable mid-range headphone I have used in a while and also comes with some great sound quality.

Priced at Rs 2,999, the have a simple and minimal design. The right ear cup has buttons for media playback, volume and calls, and a dedicated button for Equalizer Mode that enhances the bass. You can easily choose between Music and Turbo Boost Modes using this button.

The sport 40mm aperture drivers that deliver powerful sound output.

The don’t take too much time to charge and with a 500mAh battery, can easily function for about 24 hours at a stretch. There is a 3.5-mm jack just in case you run out of battery. BH-21 features Bluetooth 5.0, which enables it to be quickly connected to a phone or tablet.

The BH-21 EQZ has soft cushions on both earpads, and is lightweight and so comfortable that I could easily use it for over two hours without any stress on the ears. It is an ideal earphone in terms of comfort, offering the kind available in a high-end device.





When it comes to sound, I loved the output on standard tuning. The Turbo Boost Mode enhances the bass but it doesn’t go with all genres of music. I could enjoy rap or pop with enhanced bass but felt the sound missing the crispness in metal of acoustic rock. However, the standard mode tuning is fine for all genres of music.

I also felt the plastic material used for the body may make it lightweight, but doesn’t make the set look sturdy.

Verdict: The signature high-definition sound is music to the ears. Considering the price point and comfort, it is one of the best headphones available in its segment. The Turbo Boost Modes may not impress all, but people who love excessive bass would enjoy it.