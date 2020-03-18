Blaupunkt BTW-Pro review: One of the best affordable TWS wireless earbuds

It's 2020 and things are changing fast, perhaps for the better in many cases. Technology is making things easier and better, and the case with audio equipment devices is not any different. forayed into the Indian market with soundbars and earphones and managed to impress with its offerings. Recently, it launched the BTW-Pro true wireless



Business Standard reviewed the BTW-Pro to see how it fares: Here’s what we found:



The BTW Pro would remind you of the Apple AirPods at first glance, but you would soon spot a bit large earcups with silicon tip for a good grip. These are quite big and look slightly heavy, despite only 5g weight for each bud. We did have doubts over their usefulness in daily life. However, after weeks of use, we can safely say the weight somehow works in the favour of these earbuds, especially if you plan to use them during workouts.

We did a lot of running and cycling while wearing the earbuds; it never fell. But that doesn't mean you can take them for granted, they do fall, and when that happens, you can just pray there is no damage. But the earbuds are quite sturdy; we can say that from experience.The touch sensor on the earbuds is a relief, as it makes it easy to attend calls, change music, set volume and even call the voice assistant. We can definitely say the response was really good and we hardly faced any problem anywhere.

The charging case doesn't look too durable, thanks to a plastic build, but does the job just fine. There is a Micro USB port at the bottom of the case to charge the in-built 740mAh battery.Coming to the sound quality, the BTW-Pro aces it; we could hardly find a flaw. The Qualcomm AptX High-Definition sound gives the earbuds an edge over others in the same price segment. The tuning is balanced, with a bass that is not intrusive at all; and the mids and highs are also well in place. Even listening to songs on full volume doesn't hurt the ears.

If you're into instrumental music, you can separate different sounds easily. The dynamic drivers are spot on. The earbuds will impress anyone with a good ear. The noise cancellation works fine; the earbuds do cut unnecessary external noise. There were only a very few cases where we felt it could have been slightly better.



Attending calls while using earbuds is often not easy, as the person on the other side cannot hear your voice or the background noise. However, we didn't face much of a problem while using the BTW-Pro. It sure wasn't smooth at all times: There are two mics on each earbud, one for talking, and the other for noise cancellation.



The Bluetooth 5.0 makes connectivity simple and quick. While connectivity is smooth, there are some hiccups, too. We had to place the earbuds back in the case and start all over again. Sometimes only one earbud worked.



When it comes to battery, you won't have to charge them often. says it can last for 36 hours, and we could not really challenge that. They do last long. Charging them fully takes about two hours.The earbuds have an IPX7 certification which makes them resistant to sweat and water. This makes the earbuds apt for rough usage.For Rs 6,999, there are hardly any true-wireless earbuds in the market at present that can match the Blaupunkt BTW-Pro. We also tried the Realme buds which were appealing, especially for the price point of just Rs 3,999 for good wireless earphones. But the touch controls in the BTW-Pro are better and they do offer better sound output, battery life, and calling experience. The Blaupunkt BTW-Pro is perhaps the best set of earbuds in the mid-range segment currently.