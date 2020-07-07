Blaupunkt SBWL03 soundbar review: Great audio add-on to complement smart TV

German electronics maker recently launched in India its SBWL03 soundbar, a mid-range audio-centric product with Dolby Audio support. The soundbar boasts 250W audio output, multiple connectivity options and a dedicated wireless woofer for tangle-free experience. On the face of it, the soundbar seems to be a great add-on for smart televisions. But is it? Let’s find out:

Design

The soundbar has a minimal yet functional design. Its plastic build, however, is a dampener. The soundbar’s front mesh grille somewhat makes up for the otherwise dull appearance. The package comes with a remote control, a set of AAA batteries, a 3.5mm-3.5mm and a 3.5mm-RCA cable besides screws and brackets for mounting the bar on a wall.

What is interesting in the entire set up is the wireless subwoofer gives you the flexibility to place it anywhere. However, the soundbar and subwoofer needs to be separately connected to a power source.

The soundbar supports multiple sound modes -- music, movie, news and 3D. It comes with a remote, which has petite build but includes all major function buttons like volume, bass and treble, music playback, etc.

At the front is a small LED screen that shows the status of the device. At the right-end, there is a power button, USB input and volume control keys.

Performance

The 2.1 channel soundbar has a 250W peak output, which is good enough for small to moderate size rooms. The soundbar supports multiple connectivity options -- Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, AUX-in and optical digital cable. The soundbar supports multiple sound modes -- music, movies, 3D -- and each of these sound mode works well to uplift the audio output based on the genre. The mode alters the sound well, we used it to switch from music to movies, and the difference was noticeable. You can also adjust the treble and bass if need be.

The surround sound experience adds depth but is not intense. However, for the price, the soundbar fares well. The SBWL03 has Bluetooth 4.1 for connectivity, which is not the latest version but did not find any trouble with regard to connectivity and pairing process.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 13,990, the SBWL03 soundbar might seem expensive but it is one of the affordable options if you are in market for a soundbar with a wireless sub-woofer and Dolby Audio support. The soundbar’s design might not accentuate your room interiors but its sound quality will keep you entertained. Therefore, consider this soundbar for its utility and performance, and not for its design.