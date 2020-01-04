Bose Soundsport Free: Your workout companion with great battery life

Wireless may be the future, but it’s not there yet. The technology is going through some necessary rounds of evolution. Even the best earphones leak sound, let in more ambient noise than ideal, do not speak well through their microphones, come off unnoticed sometimes, and generally do not deal well with water, sweat and dust.

The Bose Soundsport Free does better on some counts and messes up a few basics. It’s not the ideal pair but might just be what you should use till a better one comes along. Design (3/5) The SoundSport Free is bigger and heavier than most popular fully ...