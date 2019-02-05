JUST IN
Google's instant features now available on more Chromebooks, Android phones
Braided wire, lightweight design; these earphones make good audio companion

Here are some of the wired and wireless earphones that offer more than just the audio experience

Erick Massey  |  New Delhi 

Crossloop earphones: Lifestyle product with impressive wool braided wire

Price: Rs 1,699

Resembling earphones that come bundled with iPhones, the Crossloop earphones have woollen coiling over the plastic wire that gives it a unique look. Though the design looks appealing, it also makes them inconvenient to use as they do not stick to the ears and keep falling. As for the sound quality, the earphones are not meant for audiophiles.

They are suited for people who like their accessories fancy, be it at the cost of audio output.

Soundcore Vortex: Wireless on-ear headphones that you can use all day long

Price: Rs 6,499

The Anker Soundcore Vortex has a sturdy design with soft memory foam on ear cups, which makes it comfortable to use for extended hours. Besides supporting wireless connectivity using Bluetooth, the headphones also support wired connection -- thanks to a dedicated 3.5mm audio input port. The headphones also have an impressive on-battery time (approx. 15-20 hours on a single charge).

For audiophiles, the sound quality is impressive and despite lacking an active noise cancellation feature, it works well to separate music from the outside noise.

TAGG PowerBass-700: Entry-level wireless headphones with a sturdy design

Price: Rs 4,499

These on-ear headphones have a lightweight design, soft cushions on ear cups and a minimalistic profile. As for the features, the headphones support Bluetooth connectivity, which is quick to discovered paired devices, a built-in microphone to attend calls, decent on-battery time, and a dedicated button to enable extra bass effect.

While most things seem to work in favour of these headphones, it is the bass that might not impress everyone as it overpowers the treble completely. The headphones have a side-swivelling ear cups that can be folded and makes it compact to carry easily.
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 15:19 IST

