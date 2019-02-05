Braided wire, lightweight design; these earphones make good audio companion

earphones: Lifestyle product with impressive wool braided wire

Price: Rs 1,699

Resembling that come bundled with iPhones, the have woollen coiling over the plastic wire that gives it a unique look. Though the design looks appealing, it also makes them inconvenient to use as they do not stick to the ears and keep falling. As for the sound quality, the are not meant for audiophiles.

They are suited for people who like their accessories fancy, be it at the cost of audio output.

Soundcore Vortex: that you can use all day long

Price: Rs 6,499

The Anker has a sturdy design with soft memory foam on ear cups, which makes it comfortable to use for extended hours.Besides supporting using Bluetooth, the also support wired connection -- thanks to a dedicated 3.5mm audio input port. The also have an impressive on-battery time (approx. 15-20 hours on a single charge).

For audiophiles, the sound quality is impressive and despite lacking an active noise cancellation feature, it works well to separate music from the outside noise.

TAGG PowerBass-700: Entry-level with a sturdy design

Price: Rs 4,499

These on-ear headphones have a lightweight design, soft cushions on ear cups and a minimalistic profile. As for the features, the headphones support connectivity, which is quick to discovered paired devices, a built-in microphone to attend calls, decent on-battery time, and a dedicated button to enable extra bass effect.

While most things seem to work in favour of these headphones, it is the bass that might not impress everyone as it overpowers the treble completely.The headphones have a side-swivelling ear cups that can be folded and makes it compact to carry easily.