BS READS: Can fitness trackers detect Covid-19?

After his father suffered a heart attack, Aditya Awasthi got him an Apple watch. The wrist-strapped wearable would monitor his heart rate and alert if the readings breached permissible limits.

This intervention not only saved Awasthi senior many visits to the doctor, as he could monitor his own stats real-time, but also helped him get a better grip on his lifestyle. Now, as the world faces the coronavirus pandemic – over seven million people infected globally, and counting – researchers and technologists are figuring out if smart wearables can also be used as a weapon in ...