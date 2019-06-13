Cafe Tresor: AI-enabled service centre exclusively for Apple users

For users, waiting at a crowded service centre to get their gadget repaired, can be a dull experience. That, however, is likely to change soon with AI-enabled service.

As soon as customers enter the service centre in Delhi's Connaught place, a called ‘Alisha’ will register their complaints to process it further by the staff. Alisha also alerts the staff just in case if a customer is in a queue for too long.

"The idea is to provide something new to the customers and address 'pain-points', it's a deviation from the mechanical method," said Shaurya Seth, Managing Director, Tresor Systems, the promoter of Imagine Store, the exclusive reseller for in India.

Seth said customers were surprised by Alisha, but also found the experience "liberating".

Alisha stores information so that if a customer visits the service centre again, the can process her query quickly if it's a similar concern. Also, the company is using such information for predictive analysis to understand customer behaviour and improve efficiency.

To attract people on the go, who finds it difficult to visit a service centre due to lack of time, the cafe offers a co-working area where they can plug their laptop or tablets to continue their work while their device is being serviced.

"Co-working space is for the target audience, the corporate professionals are running against time and getting a device serviced is a time-consuming activity for them, it'd be easy to plug their devices and make good use of the time while are at the service centre," Seth added.

Within a month of its opening, has received a decent response from the customers.

"The early footfall trends are really good, we get around 30-40 people on a daily basis, we're expecting this to rise significantly in the coming months," Seth said.

Seth says they are planning to open more such service centres with Alisha as an integral part in it.

Apart from the co-working, there is a space for gamers and just in case a person is keen on checking out new speakers or phone accessories, they can experience such devices, too at the dedicated section.

Above all, they have a small set up in the balcony where customers can sip a coffee while enjoying the hustle and bustle of Connaught Place. Seth says the company plans to come out with more such service centres, primarily in corporate hubs in the initial phase.